And now, with the integration of Galaxy AI, these productivity features are intelligently optimised, making the most of the unique foldable form factor to maximise performance when working from anywhere, more especially for small and mid-size businesses (SMBs).

AI-Powered Productivity for SMBs on the Large Screen

Maximised Productivity: Galaxy AI enables more efficient work with features such as Note Assist, Browsing Assist and Transcript Assist, across areas including meeting recaps and research projects. New S Pen Assist also offers shortcuts to intuitive AI capabilities with just a few simple gestures.

Barrier-Free Communication: Collaboration and communicating with people from any background is made easy with Interpreter, Chat Assist and Live Translate, removing language barriers and helping to accelerate business at a global level. Use Interpreter in dual-screen mode to communicate clearly in your own language in real-time when meeting international colleagues.

Seamless Search: Circle to Search in partnership with Google helps deliver more productive searches and intuitive presentation of results using the large, dual screen format.

Flexible Form: With FlexMode, efficient video conferencing is enabled and enhanced further with new interpreter dual screen experience.

Advanced Device Security and Data Privacy

One of the most important questions that Samsung is asked by business people is whether it safe to use AI at work? And the answer to that is simple: Mobile AI is shaping the future of smart devices. Business leaders rightfully have concerns about security and privacy with AI in the workplace. However, as AI proliferates – so do its security features, thanks to the mobile security innovations from Samsung.