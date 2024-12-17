JOHANNESBURG, South Africa – 13 December 2024 – Today’s smartphones need to do more than ever. From simple communication to content creation and complex workflows, the smartphone has quickly become a hub for working life. With the Galaxy Z Fold6, Samsung gives users access to a variety of powerful productivity features, putting the power of a PC in your pocket.
And now, with the integration of Galaxy AI, these productivity features are intelligently optimised, making the most of the unique foldable form factor to maximise performance when working from anywhere, more especially for small and mid-size businesses (SMBs).
AI-Powered Productivity for SMBs on the Large Screen
- Maximised Productivity: Galaxy AI enables more efficient work with features such as Note Assist, Browsing Assist and Transcript Assist, across areas including meeting recaps and research projects. New S Pen Assist also offers shortcuts to intuitive AI capabilities with just a few simple gestures.
- Barrier-Free Communication: Collaboration and communicating with people from any background is made easy with Interpreter, Chat Assist and Live Translate, removing language barriers and helping to accelerate business at a global level. Use Interpreter in dual-screen mode to communicate clearly in your own language in real-time when meeting international colleagues.
- Seamless Search: Circle to Search in partnership with Google helps deliver more productive searches and intuitive presentation of results using the large, dual screen format.
- Flexible Form: With FlexMode, efficient video conferencing is enabled and enhanced further with new interpreter dual screen experience.
Advanced Device Security and Data Privacy
One of the most important questions that Samsung is asked by business people is whether it safe to use AI at work? And the answer to that is simple: Mobile AI is shaping the future of smart devices. Business leaders rightfully have concerns about security and privacy with AI in the workplace. However, as AI proliferates – so do its security features, thanks to the mobile security innovations from Samsung.
For Samsung, keeping AI secure for businesses centres on having the right data security measures and architecture in place to provide both on-device and cloud protection. Samsung Knox can accomplish all of that and continuously manage it, so you and your team can use Live Translate and Note Assist as well as all the other exciting features Galaxy AI has to offer with confidence and without hindrance.
With On-device AI & Knox Service: Users can now select the ‘on-device only’ option in settings for better security. Plus, Knox Service Plug-in is available for major EMMs (Enterprise Mobility Management), allowing the use of the Knox platform for enterprise features.
Galaxy Z Fold6 offers plenty of additional features that make them go-to devices for SMBs. These include Microsoft integrations, Google Meet Live Sharing and the ability to store payment cards, digital IDs and more with Samsung Wallet. In the meantime, AI innovations will continue to unfold — and using foldables may be the best way to experience them.
For more information, visit www.samsung.com/za. The recommended retail prices for Samsung Galaxy Foldable devices and accessories are as follows:
• Galaxy Z Fold6 512 GB – R49 999
• Galaxy Z Fold6 256 GB – R46 999