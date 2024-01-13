Share
Game Changers: Bag Innovation: The gateway to curbing unemployment in Rwanda
Bag Innovation, a Rwandan ed-tech start-up since 2017, is addressing the rising youth unemployment by enhancing education outcomes. With over 50 employees, it is aspiring to become Africa's top job simulation platform.
Sat, 13 Jan 2024 12:47:18 GMT
