Ghana: Africa’s Golden Opportunity
A melting pot of rich cultures, vast resources and endless sceneries, Ghana is one of Africa's preferred business partners. Growing steadily despite recent challenges, this gateway to the continent is driving new investments and tourism destinations due to its stability and untapped potential.
Thu, 13 Jun 2024 08:06:43 GMT
