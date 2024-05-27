The West African cocoa, gold and oil producer, which defaulted on most of its external borrowing in December 2022, has been restructuring its debts as it tries to emerge from its worst economic crisis in a generation.

“The latest forecast shows a slightly elevated inflation profile on account of recent exchange rate pressures,” Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison told a news conference, adding that inflation was expected to fall to between 13% and 17% by the end of 2024.