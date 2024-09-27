Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison told a news conference that economic trends suggest the disinflation process is on course, and price rises will continue to ease towards the short-term range target of 13% to 17% for the year.

“Such a strong signalling of the monetary policy rate by reducing it by 200 basis points tells you that the central bank is quite satisfied with the progress of recovery of this economy,” Addison said, adding that all economic indicators including growth, inflation and reserves are improving.