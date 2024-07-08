“The Ministry … has received a formal confirmation from its Official Creditor Committee (OCC) that the Agreement in Principle reached with representatives of Eurobond holders is consistent with the Comparability of Treatment principle,” Ghana’s finance ministry said in a statement on Monday.

“Comparability of Treatment” is a principle from the Paris Club of wealthy creditor nations aimed at ensuring its members do not give outsized concessions compared to private lenders or others outside the group.