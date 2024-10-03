More than 90% of bondholders voted in favour of the plan, the government said in a regulatory news statement, calling it a “pivotal milestone”, adding that the new bonds would be issued as part of the debt restructuring on or around Oct. 9.

“Our economy has turned a corner,” Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said in a separate statement. “This will allow Ghana to stabilise our finances and focus all our efforts on continuing the implementation of the ambitious reform program to improve the well-being of the Ghanaian people.”