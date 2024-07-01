Ghana is back on track to regain its position as a booming business hub in West Africa. After a challenging period marked by post-COVID deficits, a credit slump, and the war in Ukraine, the economic outlook is more promising than ever. S&P forecasts the nation’s economy to grow by 5.1% in 2024 and 5.4% in 2025. Additionally, Q1 2024 saw the country’s fastest expansion in two years, with a rise of 4.7%, driven by diverse sectors such as mining, information and communication, agriculture, construction, hospitality, and food services.

The approval of $300 million and $250 million aid loans by The World Bank in early 2024 and the recent deal with two bondholder groups to restructure around $13 billion of international debt further bolsters confidence.