Gold’s rally is sentiment driven, which was triggered by last week’s poor U.S. economic data that gave little more clarity for a June rate cut, said Ajay Kedia, director at Kedia Commodities, Mumbai, adding, without other factors at play, such as dollar’s movement, or any surge in geopolitical tensions, gold could see profit taking.

Traders are weighing in risks to the U.S. economic health in a high-interest rate environment and would be tuning into Powell’s first day of semi-annual congressional testimony for more clarity on the same.