Spot gold XAU= was down 0.2% to $2,029.80 per ounce at 1236 GMT, with prices down 0.5% over the week. U.S. gold futures GCcv1 also lost 0.2% to $2,044.50 per ounce.

The dollar index .DXY remained on track for a weekly rise, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies, while the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR also edged higher. USD/US/