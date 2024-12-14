CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    Heating the dance floor with body heat?

    “If you have 1,200 people dancing, and you’re capturing the heat from those people dancing, you can heat about 70 houses,” geologist and TownRock Energy CEO David Townsend told CNBC's Converge. The Bodyheat system captures the heat produced by patrons at the iconic SWG3 venue in Glasgow, Scotland - and then stores it underground until it needs to be reused. A concert attended by 1,200 people produces 800-kilowatt hours of heat in this 6,000 square foot space. Heating makes up half of the world’s energy consumption, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. Watch the full film by clicking the linked video. ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Sat, 14 Dec 2024 11:30:36 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top