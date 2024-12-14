Share

Heating the dance floor with body heat?

"If you have 1,200 people dancing, and you're capturing the heat from those people dancing, you can heat about 70 houses," geologist and TownRock Energy CEO David Townsend told CNBC's Converge. The Bodyheat system captures the heat produced by patrons at the iconic SWG3 venue in Glasgow, Scotland - and then stores it underground until it needs to be reused. A concert attended by 1,200 people produces 800-kilowatt hours of heat in this 6,000 square foot space. Heating makes up half of the world's energy consumption, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency. Watch the full film by clicking the linked video.

