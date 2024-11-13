Share

Heirs Energies CEO: Africa needs to look inwards to address its energy challenges

Boosting Africa’s access to secure and sustainable energy remains essential to achieving robust growth on the continent. Despite more than 600 million people on the continent currently living without access to electricity, Investment in Africa's energy transition remains very low. In this episode of Focus On we explore Africa's need to embrace a mix of energy sources while prioritising economic growth and industrialisation.

Wed, 13 Nov 2024 12:31:39 GMT