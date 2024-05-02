Share
Here’s how floodplain buyouts work
The U.S. government is buying up and destroying American homes. Homeowners in the floodplain are choosing to voluntarily sell their doomed properties to the government. Watch the full video to find out how floodplain buyouts work and if they are helping or hurting American homeowners: https://youtu.be/X0Ur7duId_Q
Thu, 02 May 2024 16:00:32 GMT
