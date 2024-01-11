Share
Here’s why Americans can’t keep money in their pockets — even when they get a raise #Shorts
If it seems like your paycheck disappears as quickly as it hits your bank account, you’re not alone. More than 60% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck as of September 2023, according to a LendingClub report. Watch the full video to learn what’s going on: https://youtu.be/_QP9HESt3nc
Thu, 11 Jan 2024 17:00:26 GMT
