Highlights Special: COP29 South Africa Pavilion

The United Nation COP29 serves as a forum for countries to engage with private sector, governmental bodies and key industry players aiming to foster new partnerships and enhancing funding for viable projects that accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. This highlights special will focus on the South African pavilion where pivotal discussions was held to draw in new investments.

Fri, 22 Nov 2024 13:05:42 GMT