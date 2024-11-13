The fireside chat, led by Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa featured Jorge Mendes, CEO of Cell C and Vinod Nenwani, Android Partnerships for North and South Africa at Google. The panel shed light on the potential of emerging technologies to drive sustained growth, boost digital inclusion, and accelerate connectivity across Africa. It also highlighted the need for collaboration among multiple stakeholders to fully unlock the continent’s digital potential.

In the discussion, HONOR reiterated its commitment to leveraging AI for good and working with stakeholders. “HONOR ensures it follows local regulations wherever we operate. We support the Ministry of Communications and Digital Technologies’ balanced approach to unlock AI’s full potential while ensuring its equitable benefits for all Africans,” says Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa. In particular, HONOR shares the Ministry’s belief that responsible AI deployment must serve the greater good without compromising fundamental human rights.