How AI And Automation Are Taking Over Grocery Stores And Drive-Thru Lanes

From fully autonomous fast-food chains to smart carts lining grocery store parking lots, the way the food industry looks is changing due to massive investment in AI technology. The American consumer is starting to pull back on spending and rising food and labor costs are causing the food industry to invest more into automation to lower labor costs and improve sales, in order to stay competitive and take advantage of shifting consumer taste. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 2:34 CH 1. Digitizing food retail 5:35 CH 2. The risk and reward from robots 8:30 CH 3. What’s next? Produced by: DeLon Thornton Camera by: Kaan Oguz and DeLon Thornton Edited by: Michael Hoyt Graphics by: Christina Locopo and Jason Regniato Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images
Mon, 15 Jul 2024 16:01:01 GMT

