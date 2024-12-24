CNBC Logo
    How Amazon And E-commerce Are Impacting Seasonal Retail Jobs

    Holiday shopping is changing as e-commerce reshapes retail jobs. This year, retailers are adding 520,000 seasonal jobs, down from 564,000 last year, with a growing focus on online fulfillment. While e-commerce is continuing to drive retail sales growth, it's also causing a decline in in-store positions. E-commerce giant Amazon is leading holiday hiring followed by UPS. Retail sales growth is expected to top $1 trillion this holiday season, with strong online sales. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:45: Chapter 1. Growth of e-commerce 3:02: Chapter 2. Holiday impact and outlook Produced and Edited by: DeLon Thornton Additional Editing: Darren Geeter Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Katie Tarasov Animation by: Jason Reginato Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Tue, 24 Dec 2024 17:00:04 GMT

