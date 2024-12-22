CNBC Logo
    How Amazon Haul Is Taking On Temu With Cheap Goods From China

    In November, Amazon quietly launched Haul, a mobile-only section of its shopping app for items under $20. They take at least a week to arrive because they're largely coming from China. Haul is Amazon's answer to the soaring success of ultra-cheap budget online shopping apps like Temu, Shein and TikTok Shop. The space also faces concerns over forced labor, waste, and an uncertain future for the import tax exemption that keeps prices low. Chapters: 2:08 Amazon Haul explained 6:11 Shop like a billionaire 9:03 Out for delivery 10:44 Tariffs, liability and competitors Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov, Devan Burris Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Mithra Krishnan Additional Footage: Amazon, Getty Images, Temu
    Sun, 22 Dec 2024 17:00:26 GMT

