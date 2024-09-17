CNBC Logo
How Amazon Is Delivering Packages Faster With The Help Of Generative AI

For decades, Amazon has set the standard for fast package delivery. When Prime launched in 2005, two-day shipping was virtually unheard of. By March 2024, 60% of Prime items were delivered same or next day. Now Amazon wants to push that number even higher, using generative AI, despite concerns about energy and cost. CNBC got an exclusive look at Amazon’s use of generative AI to optimize delivery routes, make more intelligent warehouse robots, and better predict where to stock new items. Chapters: 2:14 Two-day to same-day 5:51 Robot revolution 9:18 Predicting orders 12:11 Routes and personalization Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Christina Locopo Additional camera: Andrew Evers, Lisa Setyon Editorial Support: Annie Palmer
Tue, 17 Sep 2024 16:00:07 GMT

