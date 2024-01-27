Share
How Apple’s iPhone Overtook Samsung As The Top Smartphone In The World
Apple’s iPhone was first announced by Steve Jobs in January 2007. Today, research shows that the company has over 1.5 billion active users and controls 53 percent of the market share in the United States. The 2008 launch of the App Store was a pivotal turning moment for the company and now Apple has surpassed Samsung as the world’s leader of smartphones for the first time. CNBC explores how the iPhone became one of the best-selling products of all time. Chapters: 01:10 Apple before the iPhone 03:29 Launching the iPhone 06:43 The turning point 08:48 What’s next Produced, Shot and Edited by: Sydney Boyo Animation: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Magdalena Petrova, Kif Leswing Additional Camera: Andrew Evers Additional Footage: Getty Images, Apple Published January 2024
Sat, 27 Jan 2024 17:00:04 GMT
