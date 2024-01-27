Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

How Apple’s iPhone Overtook Samsung As The Top Smartphone In The World

Apple’s iPhone was first announced by Steve Jobs in January 2007. Today, research shows that the company has over 1.5 billion active users and controls 53 percent of the market share in the United States. The 2008 launch of the App Store was a pivotal turning moment for the company and now Apple has surpassed Samsung as the world’s leader of smartphones for the first time. CNBC explores how the iPhone became one of the best-selling products of all time. Chapters: 01:10 Apple before the iPhone 03:29 Launching the iPhone 06:43 The turning point 08:48 What’s next Produced, Shot and Edited by: Sydney Boyo Animation: Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Editorial Support: Magdalena Petrova, Kif Leswing Additional Camera: Andrew Evers Additional Footage: Getty Images, Apple Published January 2024
Sat, 27 Jan 2024 17:00:04 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top