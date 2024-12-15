Share

How AWS uses ‘chaos engineering’ to combat real-world failures

" We're going to intentionally inject some failure so that we can learn." Joel Garcia, ASEAN head of technology at Amazon Web Services, leads a team that develops AI solutions for businesses. They've made a game out of simulating real world security conditions as well, which they hope will help clients improve their incident response processes. But how does 'Chaos Kitty' achieve that? Find out more about the project and where else a career in AI engineering could take you by watching the full episode of Most Wanted at the related video. #CNBC #MostWanted #TechJobs #AIEngineering

Sun, 15 Dec 2024 11:30:27 GMT