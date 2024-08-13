Share

How BYD, Nio And Other Chinese EVs Compare To Tesla

Low-cost, high-tech Chinese EVs have stirred fears of a government subsidized existential threat to automakers around the world. So what do these vehicles have to offer? How do they compare to the Tesla Model Y, which in 2024 was the best-selling car in the world? CNBC’s Beijing bureau chief Eunice Yoon tested four of them from large and high-profile Chinese brands to see how they stack up, and how their rivals might compete. Chapters: 01:51 How BYD, Nio and other Chinese EVs compare to Tesla 01:57 Chapter 1 - Price Advantage 05:40 Chapter 2 - The smart EV 10:44 Chapter 3 - Downsides 12:32 Chapter 4 - Future Outlook Producer: Robert Ferris, Eunice Yoon Editor: Nora Rappoport, Darren Geeter Field Production: Hilary Pan Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Production Support: Jeniece Pettitt, Ryan Baker Additional footage: Getty Images

Tue, 13 Aug 2024 16:00:07 GMT