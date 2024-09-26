Share

How Cava’s Bet On The Chipotle Model Is Paying Off

Fast-casual Mediterranean chain, Cava, has had an impressive first year since going public in June 2023. The company beat Wall Street expectations in every quarter and grew revenue by 35.2% in its second quarter 2024. Market cap has increased to over $14 billion, a more than 200% increase from its initial valuation. The question is, can the greek inspired bowl concept, frequently compared to Wall Street favorite, Chipotle, have a similar path? Watch the video to learn more. Chapters: 0:00 Intro 1:35 Chapter 1. A fast-casual winner 3:12 Chapter 2. Competitive advantage 5:22 Chapter 3. The Chipotle blueprint 8:25 Chapter 4. Risks Produced, Shot and Edited by: Natalie Rice Additional Camera by: Carlos Waters, Magdalena Petrova, Ryan Baker Animation: Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional Footage: Getty Images, AP Photo, Cava Group, Chipotle Mexican Grill Additional Sources: Wedbush Securities, FactSet

