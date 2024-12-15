CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    How China Is Challenging Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Service

    In early December, China launched its third batch of low Earth orbit, or LEO, internet satellites for a constellation called Qianfan or “Thousand Sails” as it’s also known. The project aims to rival SpaceX’s Starlink and will be made up of 15,000 satellites. China is also working on two other satellite constellations: Guo Wang and Honghu-3, which have plans to deploy 13,000 and 10,000 satellites respectively. Experts say having its own satellite internet systems will grant China geopolitical influence and national security. But currently, China needs more rockets to launch all if its planned satellites to orbit. Chapters: 00:00 - Introduction 2:21 - Starlink’s competition 4:29 - Ready for liftoff 5:51 - Why build these constellations? 9:44 - Looking ahead Credits: Produced, Shot and Edited by: Magdalena Petrova Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images, Reuters Additional Sources: Investopedia, National Space Centre, Congressional Budget Office
    Sun, 15 Dec 2024 17:00:10 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top