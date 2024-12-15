Share

How China Is Challenging Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Service

In early December, China launched its third batch of low Earth orbit, or LEO, internet satellites for a constellation called Qianfan or “Thousand Sails” as it’s also known. The project aims to rival SpaceX’s Starlink and will be made up of 15,000 satellites. China is also working on two other satellite constellations: Guo Wang and Honghu-3, which have plans to deploy 13,000 and 10,000 satellites respectively. Experts say having its own satellite internet systems will grant China geopolitical influence and national security. But currently, China needs more rockets to launch all if its planned satellites to orbit. Chapters: 00:00 - Introduction 2:21 - Starlink’s competition 4:29 - Ready for liftoff 5:51 - Why build these constellations? 9:44 - Looking ahead Credits: Produced, Shot and Edited by: Magdalena Petrova Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images, Reuters Additional Sources: Investopedia, National Space Centre, Congressional Budget Office

Sun, 15 Dec 2024 17:00:10 GMT