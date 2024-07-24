Share

How CNBC helped break the Crowdstrike global I.T. outage

As Crowdstrike's buggy code 'toppled PCs like dominoes', CNBC's tech correspondent Arjun Kharpal spent his Friday trying to get to the bottom of the issue - all whilst the 'blue screen of death' took hold of his computer too. In the latest episode of CNBC Tech: Beyond the Valley podcast, we get a behind-the-scenes look into the CNBC newsroom as it became one of the first media outlets to break the story. Plus, Arjun and Tom Chitty break down what exactly happened and whether it could happen again. Listen wherever you get your podcasts. #CNBC #Shorts #Crowdstrike

