How Disney Vacations Became Too Expensive For Many Americans

Once a right of passage for most American families, theme parks like Disney World and Disneyland are quickly becoming out of reach for many middle class American families. Over the past 10 years, the average cost for a Disney World single-park ticket has increased more than 56%, above the national rate of inflation of 32% in the same period. And that doesn’t include the cost of food, merchandise, lightning lane, hotels and airfare. The average cost of a five-night Disney World vacation for a family of four in 2024, with all the bells and whistles, comes in at around $5,000, according to Wolfe Research. In its Q3 2024 earnings, Disney said its parks and experiences segment felt pressure due to lower consumer demand and inflation. This is a trend that is industry wide — Comcast’s Universal Studios also experienced a drop in attendance in 2024. Disney World is the most visited theme park in the world, but have recent price increases pushed inflation-weary Americans away? Will Disney trips continue to be a staple of American childhoods or is it becoming a luxury? CNBC explores. Chapters 00:00 - 2:37 Cold open 2:42 Magic and money 9:24 Disney debt 12:25 Passholder departure 15:12 What’s next Produced by: Devan Burris Edited by: Marc Ganley Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animations by: Christina Locopo

Fri, 06 Sep 2024 16:00:04 GMT