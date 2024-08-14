Share

How do artistic swimmers hold their breath for so long?

Many viewers of the Olympic Games would imagine the hardest part of the artistic swimming event would be holding your breath for so long. Team GB silver medalists Isabelle Thorpe and Kate Shortman explain how they train to exert their bodies without taking a breath. However, some would argue that receiving the funding needed to compete at the Olympics is the hardest part of being an elite athlete. To find out more, watch our series at the linked video. #CNBC #Olympics #ArtisticSwimming

Wed, 14 Aug 2024 16:00:22 GMT