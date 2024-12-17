CNBC Logo
    How Employees Are Coffee Badging To Avoid Full Days At The Office

    Experts indicate that workplace trends often reflect the current job market. During the pandemic, when there was high demand for workers, the concept of 'quiet quitting' became a dominant theme. However, as the job market tightens, especially for white-collar positions, 'coffee badging' is trending. Watch the video above to learn more. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:12 Chapter 1: Workplace trends and the job market 3:34 Chapter 2: Productivity and remote work 5:34 Chapter 3: Crackdown on ‘coffee badgers’ 9:10 Chapter 4: What’s next? Produced and edited by: Anuz Thapa Narration by: Jordan Smith Animation by: Jason Reginato and Christina Locopo Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Tue, 17 Dec 2024 17:00:46 GMT

