How Gen Z Is Buying Homes Younger Than Millennials And Boomers Did

In 2023, Gen Z led in homeownership among young adults, with a higher rate of homeownership at age 24 compared to millennials and Gen X at the same age. Despite their relatively small share of the housing market and challenges like high prices and limited inventory, many Gen Z individuals are determined to buy homes in the near future. This shift could have significant effects on the housing market and the broader economy. Chapters: 0:00 Cold Open 1:33 Chapter 1 - Location and Interest Rates 4:50 Chapter 2 - Financial Help 7:50 Chapter 3 - Going it Alone Produced by: Micah Washington Narration by: Carlos Waters Additional Camera by: Magdalena Petrova, Kaan Oguz Edited by: Michael Hoyt Animation by: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images

Thu, 05 Sep 2024 16:28:44 GMT