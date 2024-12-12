CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    How Gen Z Is Reviving U.S. Shopping Malls

    Despite a number of closures, U.S. malls are making a comeback, due in part to a surge in younger shoppers. Almost 60% of shoppers 18- to 34-year-old say they shop at the mall "often" or "sometimes" compared with just 48% of 35- to 54-year-olds, according to market research firm Ipsos. Members of Generation Z, born between 1997-2012, are spending money in physical stores at a similar rate to their grandparents. Some of the top shopping destinations for Gen Zers include department stores like Macy’s, Bloomingdales and JC Penney's, luxury retailers like Gucci and Ralph Lauren and specialty retailers like Express, Abercrombie and Apple. So can younger shoppers help save the traditional brick and mortar mall? CNBC went to Freehold Raceway Mall in New Jersey to find out. Chapters: 0:00 - Intro 1:58 - Heading to the mall 4:29 - Abercrombie & Fitch 6:25 - Experiences Credits: Produced and Shot by: Shawn Baldwin Edited by: Marc Ganley Reporter: Melissa Repko Animation: Christina Locopo, Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt
    Thu, 12 Dec 2024 17:00:43 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top