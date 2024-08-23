Share

How Google Makes Custom Cloud Chips That Power Apple AI And Gemini

Google was the first cloud provider to make its own custom AI chips, called TPUs, when they first came out in 2015 - a trend both Amazon and Microsoft followed years later. Now, Apple has revealed it uses TPUs to train its AI models, positioning Google chips as an alternative to Nvidia's market-leading GPUs. CNBC got an exclusive look inside the lab where Google makes its chips, and its top executive showcased TPU Version 6, Trillium, and its new Arm-based CPU, Axion, both coming out later in 2024.

Fri, 23 Aug 2024 16:00:19 GMT