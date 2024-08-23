Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

How Google Makes Custom Cloud Chips That Power Apple AI And Gemini

Google was the first cloud provider to make its own custom AI chips, called TPUs, when they first came out in 2015 - a trend both Amazon and Microsoft followed years later. Now, Apple has revealed it uses TPUs to train its AI models, positioning Google chips as an alternative to Nvidia's market-leading GPUs. CNBC got an exclusive look inside the lab where Google makes its chips, and its top executive showcased TPU Version 6, Trillium, and its new Arm-based CPU, Axion, both coming out later in 2024. Chapters: 2:02 Starting a trend 5:03 AI and Apple 7:42 Broadcom and TSMC 9:44 Processors and power Produced and Shot by: Katie Tarasov Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Animation: Christina Locopo Additional camera: Marc Ganley, Kaan Oguz, Lisa Setyon Editorial Support: Jennifer Elias, Jordan Novet Additional Footage: Apple, Arm, Getty Images, Google, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia
Fri, 23 Aug 2024 16:00:19 GMT

Related Videos

Trending Tokens

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top