    How Honda Is Trying To Be Cool Again

    For years, Honda was regarded one of the most innovative companies in the world--one full of surprises. It made cheap cars, but also supercars and engines for Formula 1 teams. A few models are among the world's most popular. It is also the world's largest engine manufacturer. But it has not held onto its reputation for innovation. It is struggling in China, and it is challenged by the EV era. Watch the video to learn how Japanese company plans to reclaim its identity as an innovator. Chapters: 0:00 - 01:22 Introduction 01:26 Chapter 1 - Premier engineering 06:36 Chapter 2 - The end of innovation 12:14 Chapter 3 - The future Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Andrea Miller Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Honda, Toyota Additional Sources: Guidehouse Insights
