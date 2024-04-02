Markets
How India is challenging China as Asia’s tech powerhouse

India has been on a mission to transform itself into a high-tech manufacturing hub for products from smartphones to semiconductors. New Delhi has managed to woo some of the world's biggest tech companies, such as Apple and Micron, to ramp up operations in the country as these firms look to diversify away from China. But can India take China's crown as Asia's most critical tech hub? See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Tue, 02 Apr 2024 23:40:20 GMT

