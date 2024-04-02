Share
How India is challenging China as Asia’s tech powerhouse
India has been on a mission to transform itself into a high-tech manufacturing hub for products from smartphones to semiconductors. New Delhi has managed to woo some of the world's biggest tech companies, such as Apple and Micron, to ramp up operations in the country as these firms look to diversify away from China. But can India take China's crown as Asia's most critical tech hub? See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Tue, 02 Apr 2024 23:40:20 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.