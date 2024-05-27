As they become increasingly interconnected, these systems will catalyze the emergence of pan-African companies, driving innovation and competition for the benefit of all consumers. Inclusivity must be at the heart of these efforts, particularly addressing the challenges that women face in accessing financial services. Five African countries still forbid women to open a bank account without a male co-signer. We need more women at the table helping design these systems and the products they make possible, and we need to track data by gender to measure progress. Inclusivity also requires that non-bank financial service providers be connected to these systems. Mobile-money providers are the drivers of financial inclusion across Africa.

As African leaders meet at the African Development Bank’s annual meeting in Kenya later this month, they have an opportunity to harness the momentum to enable all countries in Africa to deliver inclusive growth, jobs, and streamlined access to services and opportunities. Instant payment systems are an integral component of building a safe, inclusive digital public infrastructure (DPI), along with other components like digital ID and data exchange, and they provide the most immediate opportunity to begin implementing interconnected DPI across Africa. This is also a moment to guide the existing and future regional systems towards a continental blueprint so that every single African country is connected to at least one and possibly several of these systems.