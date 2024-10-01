CNBC Logo
    How Investors Can Play The Stock Market Ahead Of The 2024 Election

    With about a month to go until the 2024 presidential election, investors are bracing for potential volatility in the markets as uncertainty looms over whether former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris will win in November. With 62% of U.S. adults invested in the stock market, differences in Republican and Democratic economic policies mean there are potentially nuanced ways for investors to position their portfolios to make money based on the election outcome. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:47 A second Trump presidency 4:54 A Harris presidency 7:20 What investors can do now Produced by: Jeff Huang Edited by: Nora Rappaport Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Editorial Support: Anuz Thapa Additional Footage: Getty Images
    Tue, 01 Oct 2024 16:00:24 GMT

