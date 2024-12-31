CNBC Logo
    How is lab-grown fish actually made?

    As overfishing, ocean pollution and climate change threaten marine ecosystems, lab-grown fish and seafood have been touted by some as a potential solution to the fishing industry's challenges. Singapore-based company Umami Bioworks is developing a platform to manufacture cell-based seafood products. The firm's CEO gave us a tour of their facilities to see how the product is made. Watch the full tour by clicking the related video. #CNBC ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Tue, 31 Dec 2024 07:30:10 GMT

