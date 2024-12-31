Share

How is lab-grown fish actually made?

As overfishing, ocean pollution and climate change threaten marine ecosystems, lab-grown fish and seafood have been touted by some as a potential solution to the fishing industry's challenges. Singapore-based company Umami Bioworks is developing a platform to manufacture cell-based seafood products. The firm's CEO gave us a tour of their facilities to see how the product is made. Watch the full tour by clicking the related video. #CNBC

Tue, 31 Dec 2024 07:30:10 GMT