    How Jaguar Plans To Save Itself

    British automaker Jaguar once made cars that turned the automotive world upside down. But today, after years of slumping sales, its future is uncertain. In a bold bid to reinvent itself, it is all but completely shutting down production and wiping the slate clean. The plan: double down on luxury, and sell EVs that start around $120,000. Watch the video to learn how one of the auto industry's most beloved brands is trying to make a comeback. Chapters: 0:00-1:35 Introduction 01:35 Chapter 1 - Production shutdown 04:59 Chapter 2 - The heyday 11:44 Chapter 3 - What’s next Producer: Robert Ferris Editor: Andrea Miller Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, Jaguar Land Rover
    Wed, 04 Dec 2024 18:00:22 GMT

