    How MasterCard is fighting back against fraudsters

    "You can have these identities, you can have the face mask, that person can do anything with these." Rajat Maheshwari, vice president of the Cyber & Intelligence Solutions team at Mastercard for Asia Pacific, has to think like a criminal to try and stop them, including making fake IDs and realistic masks to trick technology. But the rise of AI has created a new frontier for fraudsters. Find out how his team tackles that risk and where else a career in AI engineering could take you by watching the full episode of Most Wanted at the linked video.
    Wed, 11 Dec 2024 17:30:12 GMT

