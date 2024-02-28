Share
How MPR hike may affect equities market appeal
Following the 400 basis points hike in the Monetary Policy Rate by Nigeria’s MPC, analysts expect a further negative impact on the equities market performance in the short term as investors weigh the increased yields in the fixed income market versus the equities market offering. Oluwaseun Dosunmu, Head of Investment Research at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on the equities market appeal and near-term outlook.
Wed, 28 Feb 2024 14:27:26 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.