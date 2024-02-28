Markets
How MPR hike may affect equities market appeal

Following the 400 basis points hike in the Monetary Policy Rate by Nigeria’s MPC, analysts expect a further negative impact on the equities market performance in the short term as investors weigh the increased yields in the fixed income market versus the equities market offering. Oluwaseun Dosunmu, Head of Investment Research at Parthian Securities joins CNBC Africa for more on the equities market appeal and near-term outlook.
Wed, 28 Feb 2024 14:27:26 GMT

