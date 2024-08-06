Share

How Orange Juice Became More Expensive Than Ever

Citrus growers are losing millions of dollars every year as U.S. orange production plummets amid extreme weather events, incurable citrus greening disease and inflationary pressure. In 2024, orange juice futures hit record highs and prices may go higher. The problems plaguing global citrus production are not easily remedied, but experts are hopeful investment in innovations can help save U.S. citrus groves. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:09 Chapter 1: U.S. oranges 5:02 Chapter 2: Challenging harvests 7:38 Chapter 3: Potential solutions Produced and Edited by: Andrea Miller Animation: Jason Reginato Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson Additional Footage: Getty Images

Tue, 06 Aug 2024 16:00:35 GMT