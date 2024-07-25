Share

How Paris Pulled Off One Of The Cheapest Olympics

While the Olympics is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, it comes with a hefty price tag for the cities hosting the games. Since 1960, every Olympics has overspent its budget by building new venues, Olympic villages, and public infrastructure. For the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, it aims to become one of the cheapest modern Olympics. The total budget for the 2024 Olympics is an estimated $9.7 billion, with 95 percent of the venues needed already built. Chapters: 01:34 Title card - How Paris pulled off one of the cheapest Olympics 01:37 Chapter 1 - The Paris Olympics 03:56 Chapter 2 - Why some failed 6.02 Chapter 3 - New IOC guidelines 08:00 Chapter 4 - The future of hosting Producer: Daren Geeter Animation: Jason Reginato, Emily Rabbideau Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Additional footage: Getty Images, International Olympic Committee

