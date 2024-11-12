How can countries finance such staggering price tags? Large cities such as Delhi and Lagos show a way forward: Taxing property more efficiently can play a meaningful role in raising revenue at the local level, allowing countries to invest more in their people, new IMF analysis shows. Previous IMF research has shown that countries have ample potential to raise more domestic tax revenue if they need it—up to 5 percentage points of GDP over two decades.

Of course, the political challenges of such reforms are far from trivial, as recent events in several countries suggest that raising taxes can create social unrest. More efficient real estate taxes have an advantage in this regard: by being locally collected and spent, they may be politically less challenging than increases in broad-base national taxes.