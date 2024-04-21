Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Open menu
Markets
News
Regions
CNBC TV
Insights
Share

How Royal Caribbean And Carnival Made A Comeback

Royal Caribbean is leading the $61 billion cruise industry’s comeback. This comes just a couple of years after a 15-month pandemic era shutdown led to questions about whether the industry could ever recover. But the three public companies - Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian - are starting off 2024 with record breaking booking positions and pricing levels. Drawing younger audiences, smart cash management and strong pre-cruise spending have all been contributing factors. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:15 The dark days 2:25 State of the industry 6:05 Making a comeback 8:15 Looking ahead Produced and Edited by: Ryan Baker Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Animation: Christina Locopo Camera by: Timothy Fadek Additional Footage: Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival, Getty Images
Sun, 21 Apr 2024 16:00:32 GMT

News Tips

Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

Get In Touch

Advertise With Us

Please Contact Us

Newsletters

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

Sign Up Now

Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

© 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

Data also provided by Refinativ

To the top