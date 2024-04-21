Share
How Royal Caribbean And Carnival Made A Comeback
Royal Caribbean is leading the $61 billion cruise industry’s comeback. This comes just a couple of years after a 15-month pandemic era shutdown led to questions about whether the industry could ever recover. But the three public companies - Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian - are starting off 2024 with record breaking booking positions and pricing levels. Drawing younger audiences, smart cash management and strong pre-cruise spending have all been contributing factors. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:15 The dark days 2:25 State of the industry 6:05 Making a comeback 8:15 Looking ahead Produced and Edited by: Ryan Baker Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Animation: Christina Locopo Camera by: Timothy Fadek Additional Footage: Royal Caribbean Group, Carnival, Getty Images
Sun, 21 Apr 2024 16:00:32 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.