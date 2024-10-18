CNBC Logo
    How Spirit Halloween Became A Billion-Dollar Business

    Spirit Halloween occupies more than 1,500 storefronts and hires around 50,000 seasonal workers for just a few months of business. Spencer Spirit Holdings, which includes Spirit Halloween and long-time mall retailer Spencer's, brings in $1.87b of annual revenue, according to Moody’s Ratings. The company often targets struggling real estate to execute its niche retail operation. Watch the video to find out how Spirit Halloween became the ultimate pop-up store. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:50 Chapter 1: Growth 4:20 Chapter 2: Winning the pop-up concept 7:45 Chapter 3: Managing risk Produced and Shot by: Ryan Baker Camera by: Shawn Baldwin, Natalie Rice Edited by: Evan Lee Miller Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Animation: Christina Locopo Editorial Support by: Gabrielle Fonrouge Additional Footage: Getty Images, Spirit Halloween, AP Photo
    Fri, 18 Oct 2024 16:00:35 GMT

