Share
How Streaming Is Changing The NFL
With the highest-rated programming, the priciest ad time and rights deals worth billions, the National Football League is the most valuable content in media. And now its moves onto streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and Peacock are having ripple effects across the media and tech landscape. CNBC’s Julia Boorstin speaks with the NFL’s Chief Media and Business Officer, Brian Rolapp, the VP and Global Head of Sports for Amazon Prime Video, the President of Peacock, Patriots CEO Robert Kraft and other experts to learn how streaming is changing the business of the NFL and how fans watch sports in general. Chapters: 2:30 Chapter 1 - Power of the NFL 5:05 Chapter 2 - Shift to streaming 13:55 Chapter 3 - What's next 16:43 Chapter 4 - New ad formats Senior Correspondent: Julia Boorstin Produced and Shot by: Andrew Evers Edited by: Amy Marino Coordinating Field Producer: Stephen Desaulniers Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Additional Camera: Eric Clark, Shawn Baldwin Production Support: Tyler Roth
Fri, 09 Feb 2024 13:00:31 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.