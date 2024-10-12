Share

How T.J. Maxx Disrupted The Retail Industry

Over the past decade, TJX Companies has nearly doubled its annual sales, crossing the $50 billion mark in fiscal 2024. Consumers are drawn to T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods for their ability to find name brands at a discount and the treasure hunt-like nature of its shopping experience. Experts credit the brand for destigmatizing the discount shopping. Watch the video to learn how T.J. Maxx won over the American consumer. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:20 Chapter 1: Consumer perception is key 3:45 Chapter 2: Finding the right product 6:20 Chapter 3: Sustaining growth Produced and shot by: Ryan Baker Edited by: Kevin Heinz Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Animation: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo Additional Footage: Getty Images

Sat, 12 Oct 2024 16:00:01 GMT