How the Fed became the world’s most powerful central bank

The Federal Reserve manages interest rates to influence financial conditions within the United States. But those decisions can also affect the posture of other central banks because many aspects of international finance rely on U.S. dollars. As the world moves away from a global round of economic tightening, central bankers in the U.S. are seeking to extend the economic expansion, which is among the strongest in the world. Find more on how Fed rate cuts affect the global economy: https://youtu.be/rVDE5Q74EhM

Fri, 27 Sep 2024 16:00:48 GMT