CNBC Logo
Markets
    News
    Regions
    CNBC TV
    Insights
    Livestream
    Share

    How the ultra wealthy travel in Bangkok

    Bangkok attracted more than 20 million visitors in 2023, making it one of the most visited cities in the world.   Tourists on all budgets are attracted to its historic palaces, temples, bustling markets, and cultural heritage, but for those with cash to splash, the so-called 'City of Angels' also offers 5-star hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants and luxurious shopping malls. Get an insider's look as CNBC's First Class takes you on a journey to experience funky urban hideaways, a five-star river cruise, and a seat at one of the most hard-to-book restaurants. #CNBC #FirstClass #CNBCTravel ----- Subscribe: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM CNBC International TV: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/cnbc-international/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cnbci Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@cnbcinternational X: https://twitter.com/CNBCi Telegram: https://t.me/cnbci WhatsApp: https://bit.ly/CNBCiWhatsApp
    Thu, 31 Oct 2024 09:47:34 GMT

    Related Videos

    Trending Tokens

    News Tips

    Got a confidential news tip? We want to hear from you.

    Get In Touch

    Advertise With Us

    Please Contact Us

    Newsletters

    Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC Africa delivered to your inbox

    Sign Up Now

    Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and services. 

    Privacy Policy|CNBC Africa Licensing & Reprints|Terms of Service

    © 2024 Africa Business News Pty. Ltd.

    Data is a real-time snapshot *Data is delayed at least 15 minutes. African Business and Financial News, Stock Quotes, and Market Data and Analysis.

    Data also provided by Refinativ

    To the top