How Thermal Batteries Could Replace Lithium-Ion Batteries

Thermal batteries could be the next big thing in energy storage, and companies like Rondo Energy and Antora Energy are betting big on them. Instead of using materials like lithium, these systems store excess electricity as heat in things like bricks or graphite, reaching over 3,000°F. That heat can then power factories or even be converted back into electricity. Rondo, backed by investors like Bill Gates, is scaling quickly, aiming to produce enough thermal batteries by 2027 to cut 12 million tons of CO₂ emissions. While challenges like production growth and market adoption remain, thermal batteries could play a critical role in decarbonizing industrial manufacturing for products like steel and cement. Chapters: 00:00 - The heat battery revolution 07:00 - Thermal battery startups 08:34 - What’s next Credits: Produced and Edited by: Lisa Setyon Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt Narration: Magdalena Petrova Production support: Magdalena Petrova, Erin Black, Shawn Baldwin Camera: John Beatty Animation: Jason Reginato

Fri, 06 Dec 2024 17:00:52 GMT